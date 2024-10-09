Uisce Éireann launches public consultation on long-term wastewater strategy for Galway

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Uisce Éireann has commenced an eight-week public consultation on a long-term plan to ensure the adequate provision of wastewater services for Galway City and parts of Galway County.
The 50-year Galway Wastewater Strategy will assess all wastewater treatment and network infrastructure in the Galway Metropolitan Area, Athenry and Moycullen areas to determine what upgrades will be required to meet the future needs of the population, taking into account economic growth, environmental changes, and climate change.
Uisce Éireann will be consulting with a wide range of stakeholders to progress this comprehensive assessment of all existing infrastructure and set out a vision for future development.
This comes against the backdrop of the fact that Galway has been Ireland’s most rapidly developing urban area for half a century – with a projected 40% increase of its population in the period between 2022 and 2040.
As a result of this growth, the wastewater infrastructure is challenged to keep pace with the increased demand for new serviced land for housing, commercial developments, and industry.
The final strategy will build upon Uisce Éireann’s existing investment programme in Galway which has led to brand new wastewater treatment plants and infrastructure in An Spideál and Ahascragh, resulting in the elimination of raw sewage discharges.
Upgrades are also underway in Athenry, with planned upgrades for Mountbellew and Eyrecourt. These projects will be progressed through the current and future investment cycles, subject to approval and planning.
Members of the public are invited to participate in this significant consultation process and to make a submission if desired.
The strategy aims to ensure the adequate provision of wastewater services are planned and in place for homes, businesses, and industry across the county.
Submissions are invited from all interested parties for eight weeks up to November 20. Further information and details of how to make a submission are available from the Uisce Éireann dedicated website https://www.water.ie/GWS.
Pictured: Wastewater treatment…Mutton Island in Galway city.
