Uisce Eireann going ahead with “Plan B” this evening to solve water outages in Clifden

Uisce Eireann is going ahead with “Plan B” in Clifden this evening to solve water outages.

Crews have had difficulty finding the leak behind the outage on the Clifden Regional Supply Scheme, which is ongoing since Monday.





Tankers have been placed at various locations, but the water must be boiled before use

To support impacted customers, additional water supplies are now available at Tullavoheen Housing Estate, The Spire Housing Estate, Cúirt Cregg Housing Estate, Elm Tree House, Cluid Clifden, SuperValu and the local fire station.

Alternative water supplies also continue to be available at the Clifden Water Treatment Plant, Clifden Mart carpark, Station House Hotel carpark, the old Courthouse, Clifden District Hospital and St. Anne’s Community Nursing Home.

Councillor Eileen Mannion has been giving an update to David Nevin on what’s happening at the moment

