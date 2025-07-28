Uisce Eireann forced to provide alternative supplies in Lurgan Park as repair work postponed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Uisce Eireann has been forced to provide alternative water supplies in the Lurgan Park area of the city – due to a delay with the repair of the burst watermain

Concerns about safety and races traffic have pushed the repair work to 9 tonight

High volumes of traffic are expected in the area today due to the Galway Races.

The burst main is affecting Lurgan Park and Gleann Rua

The Alternative Water Supply is available at Lurgan Park.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure