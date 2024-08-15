  • Services

Uisce Éireann advises of further water restrictions in Dunmore

Published:

Uisce Éireann is advising of further water restrictions in Dunmore.

It’s due to mechanical failures at the Dunmore Water Treatment Plant, and outages will continue over the next 24 hours.


It’s after Uisce Éireann warned of restrictions last evening due to low water levels in Dunmore Reservoir.

The latest restrictions in place until lunchtime tomorrow will affect customers in Dunmore, Garrafrauns and Clonberne.

They include Boyounagh Ballyedmund Group Water Scheme, and the Knocmascahill Group Water Scheme.

