Uisce Eireann accused of treating Galway City with "contempt"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Mayor of Galway has lashed out at Uisce Eireann, accusing it of treating Galway City with “nothing short of contempt”.

Mayor Mike Cubbard claims the state body has been invited to City Hall seven times to speak with the Strategic Policy Committee for Project Development.

But he says Uisce Eireann has not just failed to appear – but has failed to even acknowledge the requests.

Independent Councillor Cubbard explained to Galway Talks, why it’s so important that they attend.