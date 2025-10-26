UHG’s Radiotherapy Department’s Big Pink Breakfast

  • Services

The Radiotherapy Department at UHG recently hosted a Big Pink Breakfast to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month – raising an incredible €2,736 in support of the Irish Cancer Society’s Breast Cancer Services.

This generous contribution is the equivalent of 91 lifts to and from treatment using the Irish Cancer Society Transport Service; 45 Irish Cancer Society counselling sessions to help someone deal with a cancer diagnosis, or more than five nights of Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing care for patients at home

“Every euro raised through the Big Pink Breakfast directly supports the Irish Cancer Society’s life-changing breast cancer research, essential patient services, and free care for those in need,” said Stephen Coyne, Radiotherapy Services Manager.

“This donation is a testament to the generosity and compassion of the UHG Radiotherapy team and the wider hospital community. Together, we’re helping ensure that no one in Ireland has to face breast cancer alone.”

Clinical Specialist Radiation Therapist Edel O’Toole said they were delighted with the incredible response to this year’s Big Pink Breakfast.

“It was wonderful to see so many colleagues and departments come together in support of such an important cause. The generosity shown by staff and visitors alike will help bring comfort and care to patients and families across Ireland affected by breast cancer,” she said.

Pictured: Radiotherapy staff at UHG hosting their Big Pink Breakfast (from left) Aoife Cassidy, Emma Stone, Helen Mcloughlin, Michelle Comer, Edel O’Toole, Fionnuala Creighton, Susan Henry, Barbara Parkinson, Stephen Coyne, Joseph McManus, and Jayvee Lumanlan.

