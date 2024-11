University Hospital Galway has won a national innovation award for a special home-based eye monitoring system.

The Ocular Perfusion Pressure Monitoring – or H-BOP – system monitors and manages glaucoma.

It’s improved patient response, and has led to a 25 percent increase in the timely adjustment of glaucoma treatments.

It’s now won a top award at the HSE Bright Sparks Awards, which recognise excellence in innovative projects.