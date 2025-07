This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

UHG is under severe pressure today, with 70 patients on trolleys.

It’s the second most overcrowded facility in the country, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The most overcrowded hospital is University Hospital Limerick, where 120 people are waiting for a bed.

Across the country 451 patients are on trolleys.

There are no bed problems in Portiuncula Hospital where there are no patients waiting on trolleys.