UHG under pressure with high numbers on trolleys and outbreaks of norovirus

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE is warning that the emergency department at UHG is extremely busy with long delays.

The hospital has struggled with high trolley figures in recent weeks – and there were 79 people waiting for a bed this morning.

In a statement, the HSE also says the hospital is managing an outbreak of Norovirus which is affecting three wards.

Due to the overall pressure, some elective procedures are being cancelled and people are asked only to attend the ED in genuine emergencies.

Otherwise, they’re asked to consider an out of hours GP, or the Roscommon Injury Unit between 8am to 8pm.