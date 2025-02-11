  • Services

Services

UHG under pressure with high numbers on trolleys and outbreaks of norovirus

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

UHG under pressure with high numbers on trolleys and outbreaks of norovirus
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE is warning that the emergency department at UHG is extremely busy with long delays.

The hospital has struggled with high trolley figures in recent weeks – and there were 79 people waiting for a bed this morning.

In a statement, the HSE also says the hospital is managing an outbreak of Norovirus which is affecting three wards.

Due to the overall pressure, some elective procedures are being cancelled and people are asked only to attend the ED in genuine emergencies.

Otherwise, they’re asked to consider an out of hours GP, or the Roscommon Injury Unit between 8am to 8pm.

 

More like this:
no_space
Local school children visit Shantalla woman's home to mark her 101st birthday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMShantalla's Philomena Geraghty has had a special visi...

no_space
Councillor says pedestrian access must be preserved in redevelopment of railway station in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPreserving pedestrian access must be a top priority i...

no_space
Garda appeal for witnesses to alleged assault in Ballybrit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the alle...

no_space
Gardaí investigate as intruder enters owners bedroom as he slept

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating an incident in the city wher...

no_space
Gardaí investigate criminal damage at homes in Renmore and Westside

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at ho...

no_space
Iconic Connemara people to feature in new emigration centre in Carna

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA number of iconic Connemara people will be central f...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of Lidl supermarket in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala again...

no_space
Step forward for plans for new social housing development in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans for 56 new social homes in Loughrea are moving ...

no_space
City Council facing €15m bill for cleanup in aftermath of Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is facing a hefty bill of €15m fo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up