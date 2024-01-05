  • Services

Services

UHG under pressure with 55 patients on trolleys

Published:

UHG under pressure with 55 patients on trolleys
Share story:

The Emergency Department at UHG is under significant pressure today – with 55 people waiting on trolleys.

That’s the third highest figure nationwide – with University Hospital Limerick the worst affected by overcrowding, with 96 patients without a bed.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Meanwhile, at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there are 8 patients waiting on trolleys.

University Hospital Galway is appealing to the public to consider all care options before attending the ED

It comes as the Health Minister says hospitals must improve the rate of weekend discharges.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says facilities need to show “good practice” across the board.

The post UHG under pressure with 55 patients on trolleys appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Public float serious and not-so-serious name suggestions for new Salmon Weir Bridge

As Galway City Council has invited the public to put in suggestions for the naming of the new Sal...

no_space
Survey reveals Galway’s favourite cocktails

A survey has revealed Galway’s favourite cocktails. According to research commissioned by M...

no_space
Slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November

There was a slight increase in homelessness across Galway during November. New figures from the D...

no_space
Calls on Government and Galway County Council to provide funding for more bus shelters across county

The Government and Galway County Council are being urged to provide funding for more bus shelters...

no_space
Inspections reveal serious issues at Ability West centres across Galway

A series of inspections by health watchdog HIQA has revealed serious operating issues at some Abi...

no_space
Plan to convert Woodlawn National School into apartments

Plans have been lodged to convert the Woodlawn National School into apartments. The project is le...

no_space
Krispy Kreme city branch fails in bid to create dine-in space

The franchise of US donut giant Krispy Kreme at William Street has failed in its bid to create a ...

no_space
Three workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year

There were three workplace fatalities recorded in Galway last year. Figures from the Health and S...

no_space
Green light for creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double capacity

The green light has been given for a creche at Ballymoneen Road to more than double its capacity....

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up