UHG under pressure today with highest trolley figures nationwide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

UHG has the highest number of patients on trolleys in the country today.

There are 73 patients waiting for a bed at the city hospital, according to the INMO.

That’s by far the highest figure nationwide, followed by 62 at University Hospital Limerick and 34 at Sligo University Hospital.

UHG has issued a public statement, advising of very long waiting times at the Emergency Department.

It adds that over 300 people presented to the ED yesterday, and attendance continues to be high today.