Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is to benefit from a one million euro investment pot from the Department of Health.
It’s one of fourteen hospitals across the country to receive funding for additional diagnostic services under the National Treatment Purchase Fund.
According to today’s Irish Times, it’s part of the government’s plans for dealing with rising demands for health services in the peak winter period.
UHG to get extra funding for diagnostic services
