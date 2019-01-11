UHG second most overcrowded hospital today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today.
There are 38 people waiting on trolleys and along wards at the hospital in Newcastle according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
It follows behind University Hospital Limerick which has the largest trolley figure number today with 50 people waiting.
