UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country today
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today
Nationally, 484 people are waiting for beds
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
INMO figures show 349 are in emergency departments, while 135 are in wards.
University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 91 patients on trolleys.
That’s followed by 54 at University Hospital Galway, and 41 at Cork University Hospital.
The post UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country today appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Minimum joint salary of €115K needed to buy new 3-bed semi in Galway
Surveryors have found that buyers need a minimum combined salary of €115,000 to buy a new three-b...
Loughrea Hotel and Spa named Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland
The Loughrea Hotel and Spa has been named the Top Wedding Hotel in Ireland. Owner Pat McDonagh sa...
Mairead Farrell says “death, taxes and rising Irish rents” now only certainties in life
It’s often said that there are only two certainties in life – death and taxes. But it...
Taoiseach says construction of ring road could only make Galway “even better”
The Taoiseach says the construction of the long-awaited Galway Ring Road would only make the city...
School safety traffic warden approved for Claregalway
A school safety traffic warden position has been approved for Claregalway village. Councillor Jim...
County council launches new fund to support community-led climate change projects
Galway County Council has launched a new Community Climate Action Fund. It’ll support commu...
Clio back with bold new look
There is new Renault Clio in showrooms with a bold new look and better technology and is availabl...
Northern Irish designer takes top sartorial gong
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara One of the last awards nights of the year to...
Galway In Days Gone By
1923 Danger to cyclists At the meeting of the Galway Urban Council on Thursday, Mr. M. J. C...