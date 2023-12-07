  • Services

UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country today

UHG second most overcrowded hospital in the country today
UHG is the second most overcrowded hospital in the country today

Nationally, 484 people are waiting for beds


INMO figures show 349 are in emergency departments, while 135 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 91 patients on trolleys.

That’s followed by 54 at University Hospital Galway, and 41 at Cork University Hospital.

