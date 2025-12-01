UHG second-most overcrowded hospital in November

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has been the second-most overcrowded hospital in the country in the past month.

There were 925 patients waiting for a bed at UHG during November.

Meanwhile, 84 patients were treated on a trolley at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The most overcrowded hospital last month was University Hospital Limerick, with the trolley figures reaching 1,273.

Just over nine thousand patients were left awaiting a bed in November – with the INMO once again calling for Government intervention.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is also asking the HSE to provide a breakdown of its plan for the winter months to deal with high ED attendances.

It comes as the HSE and GPs are urging people to get the flu vaccine to protect those most vulnerable in the run up to Christmas.