UHG saw reduction in waiting lists despite increase in 2024 attendance

UHG managed to reduce its waiting lists last year, despite 2024 seeing an increase in attendance.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Galway figures reveal there was a particular rise in older patients who were admitted for care.

In general, total attendance at the emergency department surpassed 80,000 – a seven percent increase on 2023.

There were over 300,000 outpatient appointments at the hospital last year, an increase of over 7,000 on the previous year.

However OPD wait lists at UHG decreased by 16 percent – with a 42 percent decrease in those waiting more than 15 months.

The overall number of patients waiting more than three years across all specialties, including outpatients, inpatients and day cases, reduced by more than half.

The hospital saw an increase of up to ten percent in people aged 75 and over both attending the ED and requiring admission to hospital last year

However, figures show the hospital achieved a 4 percent reduction in the number of patients waiting on trolley’s each day at 8am.