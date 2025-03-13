  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

UHG saw reduction in waiting lists despite increase in 2024 attendance

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

UHG saw reduction in waiting lists despite increase in 2024 attendance
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

UHG managed to reduce its waiting lists last year, despite 2024 seeing an increase in attendance.

Meanwhile, University Hospital Galway figures reveal there was a particular rise in older patients who were admitted for care.

In general, total attendance at the emergency department surpassed 80,000 – a seven percent increase on 2023.

There were over 300,000 outpatient appointments at the hospital last year, an increase of over 7,000 on the previous year.

However OPD wait lists at UHG decreased by 16 percent – with a 42 percent decrease in those waiting more than 15 months.

The overall number of patients waiting more than three years across all specialties, including outpatients, inpatients and day cases, reduced by more than half.

The hospital saw an increase of up to ten percent in people aged 75 and over both attending the ED and requiring admission to hospital last year

However, figures show the hospital achieved a 4 percent reduction in the number of patients waiting on trolley’s each day at 8am.

More like this:
no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over nursing home plans on Warwick Hotel site in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal's been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over th...

no_space
No planning application needed for Headford Courthouse to be repurposed for community activities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA recent meeting has heard that a planning applicatio...

no_space
Three Galway schools make Junk Kouture finals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree local schools have made it through to the natio...

no_space
Galway foodies hailed across the water

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As somebody who spent more than 12 years abr...

no_space
Tribesmen look to extend unbeaten start but could do with just a second win

Are you the kind of person who regards a glass containing exactly half the volume it can hold as ...

no_space
Finding his path in life

Ian Kilroy’s journey to becoming a Zen Buddhist priest began in Galway as a youngster, browsing b...

no_space
Fury grows on ACRES and peat soil plans

VERBAL assurances to farmers on the ‘voluntary nature’ of rewetting measures on peaty soils are ‘...

no_space
Claire fulfils dream with children’s book

Arts Week with Judy Murphy It’s not War and Peace,” laughs Claire Hynes, as she places her fir...

no_space
Husband and wife duo looking forward to intimate gig in Gurteeny

The old cliché about the family that plays together, staying together, clearly holds true for Iri...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up