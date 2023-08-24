  • Services

UHG reviewing births after increase in infants born with head injuries

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is reviewing the births of a number of babies after an increase was recorded in infants born with head injuries.

According to the Irish Independent external experts have been drafted in to examine cases at UHG from last year.

In correspondence seen by the paper, experts will examine a number of cases where babies were diagnosed with a subgaleal hemorrhage

Such haemorrhages are caused by trauma to the baby’s head during labour and delivery – and have been linked to seizures, brain damage and developmental disabilities.

The Saolta University Healthcare Group has said that a review is underway, to see if there were areas of practice that could be improved at the hospital.

It says in all cases being examined, the babies were discharged well from UHG – but it did not reveal how many cases were being reviewed

