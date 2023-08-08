UHG remains under pressure with 61 patients on trolleys

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG remains under pressure after the bank holiday weekend, with 61 patients on trolleys today.

The hospital has posted consistently high figures over the past week, with dozens of patients without a bed every day.

The city hospital is also battling outbreaks of COVID-19, affecting several wards.

Meanwhile, there are 15 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe as of this morning, according to the INMO.