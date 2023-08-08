  • Services

Services

UHG remains under pressure with 61 patients on trolleys

Published:

UHG remains under pressure with 61 patients on trolleys
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG remains under pressure after the bank holiday weekend, with 61 patients on trolleys today.

The hospital has posted consistently high figures over the past week, with dozens of patients without a bed every day.

The city hospital is also battling outbreaks of COVID-19, affecting several wards.

Meanwhile, there are 15 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe as of this morning, according to the INMO.

More like this:
no_space
Connemara shepards in the mountains of US being remembered in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara men who shepherded sheep in the mountains of Oregon and...

no_space
COPE Galway says new domestic violence leave should be doubled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – COPE Galway says while full paid domestic violence leave set to b...

no_space
Thurs – Live from Sweeney Oil Terryland

Thurs – Live from Sweeney Oil Terryland. Ronan Lardner will broadcast The Live Wire on Th...

no_space
Two University of Galway graduates to be appointed as District Court Judges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two University of Galway graduates, Fiona Brennan and Adrian Harr...

no_space
Galway highlighted as secondary city competing with global “superstar capitals”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has been highlighted as an example of how secondary cities...

no_space
Planners approve bid to redevelop Seapoint in Salthill

The owner of Seapoint in Salthill has been given the go ahead to redevelop the site with a new ca...

no_space
Pizza proposal for landmark Galway City pub is “totally unsuitable”

Plans to create a pizza restaurant upstairs in the landmark Murphy’s Bar on High Street in Galway...

no_space
New contractor appointed to finish off Ballybane social housing project

Construction work on a stalled social housing scheme in Ballybane is expected to resume next mont...

no_space
Galway City Councillor calls for urgent update on Derelict Tourist Office in Salthill

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis has called on Galway City Council tourism and economic deve...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up