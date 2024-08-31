  • Services

Services

UHG records the third highest trolley figures in August

Published:

UHG records the third highest trolley figures in August
Share story:

University Hospital Galway had the third highest trolley figures during August.

748 patients were left awaiting a bed at UHG last month – which is a lower figure than the previous two years.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

University Hospital Limerick was the most over-crowded in August, with 1,215 patents on trolleys throughout the month.

Nationally, 7,838 patients were left waiting for a bed in hospitals – a decrease of almost a thousand on August 2023.

 

The post UHG records the third highest trolley figures in August appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Event to commemorate the women of Galway Magdalene Laundry to be held this Sunday

An event is being held in the city tomorrow – to commemorate the women who were incarcerate...

no_space
Cong to Galway Sailing Race celebrates tradition and competition this weekend

The oldest inland sailing competition in Europe – the Cong to Galway Race, with records dating ba...

no_space
Thousands return to their overcrowded classrooms

There are a massive 13,433 pupils across Galway city and county who are learning in overcrowded p...

no_space
Cultural ‘war chest’ will help Druid’s half century

A sinking fund to use for marketing major Galway events and projects, to attract visitors in the ...

no_space
JFC Manufacturing in Tuam unveils multi-million euro new factory

JFC Manufacturing in Tuam has unveiled it’s brand new multi-million euro factory. The new b...

no_space
Councillor calls for schools to made priority as hedgecutting season begins next week

A councillor is calling for schools to be made a top priority as hedgecutting season begins next ...

no_space
Taoiseach to officially open new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital

Taoiseach Simon Harris will officially open the new 50 bed ward block at Portiuncula Hospital in ...

no_space
Two arrested after half million euro of drugs seized in Galway and Monaghan

Two people have been arrested after more than half a million euro worth of drugs were sized in Ga...

no_space
64 incidents of fish kills in Galway waterways since 1969

A new report has revealed there’s been 64 recorded incident of fish kills in Galway rivers ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up