  • Services

Services

UHG postpones some elective procedures due to high ED attendances

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

UHG postpones some elective procedures due to high ED attendances
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway says it is extremely busy with long wait times in the Emergency Department.

As result of high numbers attending the ED, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures, and impacted patients will be contacted.

UHG is advising that patients who attend the emergency department for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

304 people attended the ED yesterday, resulting in 59 admissions, while additional surge beds were opened yesterday and will be in use again today.

People are asked to only attend the ED if it is an emergency situation, and explore other options such as their GP and out of hours service where possible.

Meanwhile, according to the INMO, there are 60 patients on trolleys at UHG and two at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe

More like this:
no_space
Researchers at University of Galway help discover new planet in formation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearchers at the University of Galway have helped d...

no_space
Galway County Council advise caution near coastal areas due to expected high tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council is advising the public to take ...

no_space
Galway Bay fm gets 7 nominations for IMRO All-Ireland Radio Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has picked up 7 nominations for the 202...

no_space
7 IMRO Radio Nominations for Galway Bay FM

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Bay FM has picked up 7 nominations for the 202...

no_space
More than two thousand Galway children on Early Years waiting lists

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than two thousand three hundred Galway children ...

no_space
Contractors to remove precarious trees at Castlegrove in Kilconly

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMContractors are to start the work this week to remove...

no_space
Step forward for bus shelter for Caltra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a step forward for a new bus shelter f...

no_space
Galway residential vacancy rate just above national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's residential vacancy rate is 5.4 percent - ju...

no_space
Read Mór brings free books and wellbeing focus to Galway this September

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Read Mór project is to bring free books and a wel...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up