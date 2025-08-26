UHG postpones some elective procedures due to high ED attendances

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway says it is extremely busy with long wait times in the Emergency Department.

As result of high numbers attending the ED, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures, and impacted patients will be contacted.

UHG is advising that patients who attend the emergency department for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.

304 people attended the ED yesterday, resulting in 59 admissions, while additional surge beds were opened yesterday and will be in use again today.

People are asked to only attend the ED if it is an emergency situation, and explore other options such as their GP and out of hours service where possible.

Meanwhile, according to the INMO, there are 60 patients on trolleys at UHG and two at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe