UHG placing “intense focus” on reducing wait times for the elderly
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University Hospital Galway is placing an “intense focus” on reducing wait times for the elderly.
That was the claim made at the HSE Health Forum West in response to concerns raised about excessive wait times.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Saolta says in the first 6 months of this year, the number of patients aged 75 and older attending the Emergency Department increased by 10 percent.
And the average waiting time was reduced from 14 hours to 12 and a half hours.
Fine Gael Councilor Eileen Mannion says the improved figures are welcome – but more must be done.
The post UHG placing “intense focus” on reducing wait times for the elderly appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Dáil hears 625 people awaiting home care in County Galway
Figures from the HSE show there are 625 people in County Galway awaiting home care. That’s ...
Galway man to be sentenced in October for sexual assault of teenage babysitter
A Galway man will be sentenced in October for the repeated sexual assault of a teenage girl who b...
O’Gorman art and literature collection donated to University of Galway
A literary collection owned by the late entrepreneur, historian and supporter of the arts, the la...
Commuters are stranded if evening service goes
COMMUTING workers would be left stranded if the cancellation of the evening bus service between G...
Galway tribute to those who died in past wars or on UN peacekeeping service
The Mayor of Galway City, Councillor Peter Keane, and members of Galway City Council participated...
Galway City Museum is recognized as a Tripadvisor traveller-favourite attraction
Galway City Museum has been recognised in Tripadivsor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2024 – placi...
Step forward for works on new elective surgical hub at Merlin Park
There has been a step forward for works on the building on a new elective surgical hub at Merlin ...
University of Galway to collaborate on €1m cross-border health surveillance project
University of Galway researchers are collaborating on a one million euro cross-border health surv...
Sport of cricket hopes to expand its boundaries
The Connacht Cricket Union (CCU) has warned that apathy from the people and clubs involved in the...