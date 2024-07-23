UHG placing “intense focus” on reducing wait times for the elderly

University Hospital Galway is placing an “intense focus” on reducing wait times for the elderly.

That was the claim made at the HSE Health Forum West in response to concerns raised about excessive wait times.





Saolta says in the first 6 months of this year, the number of patients aged 75 and older attending the Emergency Department increased by 10 percent.

And the average waiting time was reduced from 14 hours to 12 and a half hours.

Fine Gael Councilor Eileen Mannion says the improved figures are welcome – but more must be done.

