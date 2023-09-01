UHG mostly compliant in HIQA report on radiation regulations
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HIQA report has found University Hospital Galway to be mostly compliant with radiation regulations.
UHG has welcomed the recent publication of an announced inspection of the hospital’s radiotherapy and radiology departments earlier this summer.
This inspection was carried out to assess compliance with EU regulations.
HIQA inspectors assessed UHG in relation to complaince with medical exposure to ionizing radiation regulations.
A medical exposure to ionising radiation is when a patient receives ionising radiation as part of their diagnosis or treatment.
Of the 14 standards of governance and management, UHG was compliant in nine areas.
It was substantiall compliant in four areas – and the hospital says it has taken steps to work on these areas.
It was also found to be non-compliant with one standard – procedures.
While staff had access to written policies and procedures specific to the radiotherapy service, it found the governance of those policies was not robust enough.
UHG says it is working to address this – and Hospital Manager Chris Kane says staff and management will “work together to build on the good practice highlighted in this report”
More like this:
Rising costs among key concerns for businesses in the West ahead of Budget 2024
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rising costs are among the key concerns for businesses in the Wes...
Galway Atlantaquaria launches new automated National Coastwatch Survey
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Atlantaquaria has hosted the launch of a new automated Nat...
Historic day for school secretaries across Galway as new pay contracts introduced
Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s a historic day for school secretaries across Galway, a...
HSE to close back gates at Merlin Park during morning peak hours
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that it will be closing the back gate at Me...
Galway has country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the country’s third highest number of spare room...
Galway city has lowest proportion of adults living with parents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has the lowest proportion of adults who are still liv...
Galway COVID-19 cases drop after early August hike
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 cases in Galway has dropped, following a h...
Bus Eireann expands city school transport to Rosscahill
Galway Bay fm newsroom – School transport for children travelling to and from schools in t...
High volume of objections to planned new housing estate in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high volume of local objections have been made against a planne...