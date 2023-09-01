  • Services

UHG mostly compliant in HIQA report on radiation regulations
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HIQA report has found University Hospital Galway to be mostly compliant with radiation regulations.

UHG has welcomed the recent publication of an announced inspection of the hospital’s radiotherapy and radiology departments earlier this summer.

This inspection was carried out to assess compliance with EU regulations.

HIQA inspectors assessed UHG in relation to complaince with medical exposure to ionizing radiation regulations.

A medical exposure to ionising radiation is when a patient receives ionising radiation as part of their diagnosis or treatment.

Of the 14 standards of governance and management, UHG was compliant in nine areas.

It was substantiall compliant in four areas – and the hospital says it has taken steps to work on these areas.

It was also found to be non-compliant with one standard – procedures.

While staff had access to written policies and procedures specific to the radiotherapy service, it found the governance of those policies was not robust enough.

UHG says it is working to address this – and Hospital Manager Chris Kane says staff and management will “work together to build on the good practice highlighted in this report”

