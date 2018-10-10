UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG is the most overcrowded hospital nationwide today.
Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 57 patients are waiting on trolleys at UHG.
This is followed by Letterkenny University Hospital where 46 patients are waiting and University Hospital Limerick where 40 are awaiting treatment.
Nationally 518 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning.
