UHG most overcrowded hospital nationwide

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today.

Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are currently 50 people on trolleys awaiting admission.

It’s the highest figure nationwide – followed by Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

Nationally, 429 patients are waiting for a bed at hospitals across the country today.

According to the INMO, 290 of those are waiting in emergency departments while 139 are in wards.