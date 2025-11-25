UHG launches sale of Children’s Remembrance Day Christmas tree lights

The Children’s Remembrance Day Committee at University Hospital Galway (UHG) has launched its annual ‘Sponsor a Christmas Tree Light’ 2025.

It coincided with the unveiling of this year’s Christmas card, given to everyone who sponsors a light on the Christmas tree at UHG in memory of the deceased over the festive season.

The sale of the lights, costing €5 each and which can also be given to a loved one, was officially launched by Tom Kenny from Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway.

This year’s card, designed by Lorraine Courtney, a member of the nursing staff in UHG, portrays a lit-up Christmas tree showing light in the darkness, just as the UHG Christmas tree looks when it lights up the front of the hospital in the dark winter hours.

“The Christmas tree symbolises hope, warmth, and togetherness, a gentle reminder that even in the darkest seasons, light continues to shine. It represents the comfort we find in one another and the resilience that carries us through winter’s quiet challenges,” Joan Healy of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee said.

“Every time a light is sponsored, a Christmas card is given to the purchaser, who can send the card to the person they have sponsored the card for to let them know that they are being thought about.

“Or the card representing the light, can be kept in memory of a loved one who has died or sent to their family letting them know that they are being thought about.”

Maura Mannion, Chairperson of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee said that many cards and lights were sent to those who would not be home for Christmas.

“We are mindful that Christmas brings memories of times past and those who are no longer with us. Sending a card to the bereaved will let them know that they and their loved ones are remembered.”

Money raised through the sale of the Christmas tree lights is used to fund and support the activities of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee throughout the year.

The lights are available to purchase through the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee until 4pm on December 7 — contact committee member Anne McKeown on 087 4418 574 /087 2269606 or email ChildrensRemembranceCommittee@hse.ie.

The Christmas Tree lights will be switched on by members of the All-Ireland winning Galway camogie team on Sunday, December 7, at 4.30pm.

Pictured: Children’s Remembrance Day Committee members launching the Christmas Card in UHG (from left): Anne McKeown, Joan Healy, artist Lorraine Courtney, Tracey Torpey, Mary Quigley, Tom Kenny from Kenny’s Bookshop, Maura Mannion and Helena Hanrahan.