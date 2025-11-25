UHG launches sale of Children’s Remembrance Day Christmas tree lights

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The Children’s Remembrance Day Committee at University Hospital Galway (UHG) has launched its annual ‘Sponsor a Christmas Tree Light’ 2025.
It coincided with the unveiling of this year’s Christmas card, given to everyone who sponsors a light on the Christmas tree at UHG in memory of the deceased over the festive season.
The sale of the lights, costing €5 each and which can also be given to a loved one, was officially launched by Tom Kenny from Kenny’s Bookshop in Galway.
This year’s card, designed by Lorraine Courtney, a member of the nursing staff in UHG, portrays a lit-up Christmas tree showing light in the darkness, just as the UHG Christmas tree looks when it lights up the front of the hospital in the dark winter hours.
“The Christmas tree symbolises hope, warmth, and togetherness, a gentle reminder that even in the darkest seasons, light continues to shine. It represents the comfort we find in one another and the resilience that carries us through winter’s quiet challenges,” Joan Healy of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee said.
“Every time a light is sponsored, a Christmas card is given to the purchaser, who can send the card to the person they have sponsored the card for to let them know that they are being thought about.
“Or the card representing the light, can be kept in memory of a loved one who has died or sent to their family letting them know that they are being thought about.”
Maura Mannion, Chairperson of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee said that many cards and lights were sent to those who would not be home for Christmas.
“We are mindful that Christmas brings memories of times past and those who are no longer with us. Sending a card to the bereaved will let them know that they and their loved ones are remembered.”
Money raised through the sale of the Christmas tree lights is used to fund and support the activities of the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee throughout the year.
The lights are available to purchase through the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee until 4pm on December 7 — contact committee member Anne McKeown on 087 4418 574 /087 2269606 or email ChildrensRemembranceCommittee@hse.ie.
The Christmas Tree lights will be switched on by members of the All-Ireland winning Galway camogie team on Sunday, December 7, at 4.30pm.
Pictured: Children’s Remembrance Day Committee members launching the Christmas Card in UHG (from left): Anne McKeown, Joan Healy, artist Lorraine Courtney, Tracey Torpey, Mary Quigley, Tom Kenny from Kenny’s Bookshop, Maura Mannion and Helena Hanrahan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Public consultation opens on changes to Mountbellew-Galway bus service
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public consultation is now live on planned changes ...
City councillors rail against commercial rates and parking charges in revised 2026 budget
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCity councillors have railed against significant incr...
Oranmore Maree GAA set to open state-of-the-art Renville Gaelic Grounds
Oranmore Maree GAA One Club has announced the opening of the first phase of the club’s Sports Cen...
Galway TY students end up in custody and court – but all for the benefit of experience
A group of seven TY students from three Galway second-level schools found themselves in Garda cus...
President Connolly says Margaretta D'Arcy's passing marks the loss of a singular voice in Irish cultural and civic life
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPresident Catherine Connolly is leading the tributes ...
Survey to be carried out to test mini roundabout at West Bridge lights Loughrea
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA survey will be carried out to test the viability of...
Galway promoted for business events at IBTM World
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThirty-five tourism businesses from Ireland, includin...
Merlin College student and Connemara Volunteers celebrate wins at Garda National Youth Awards.
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMerlin College student Jack Sweeney and the Connemara...
Famous film-maker to refuse degree from University of Galway due to Technion links
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFilm-maker Margo Harkin says she will not accept an h...