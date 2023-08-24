UHG issues warning amid critical overcrowding at emergency department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has issued a public advisory as the emergency department continues to experience critical levels of overcrowding.

Over 200 people attended the unit yesterday, and there are 59 patients on trolleys this morning.

In a statement, Saolta says alongside the high demand on the emergency department, the hospital is also dealing with a significant increase in COVID-19.

There are currently 16 positive patients and two wards are affected by outbreaks.

Saolta acknowledges that there is significant pressure on bed availability, and many patients are regrettably facing long waiting times for a bed.

The hospital has been experiencing critical overcrowding levels in recent weeks.

Saolta is urging the public to consider other options for non-emergency care, such as an Out of Hours GP service or pharmacies before attending the ED.

It’s also acknowledged the difficulties arising from the delays for patients and families, and apologises for any inconvenience caused.