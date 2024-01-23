UHG issues statement as it grapples with high ED attendance numbers
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University Hospital Galway has issued a statement as its Emergency Department deals with high attendance numbers.
It says it is extremely busy today, and warns that patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment will experience very long waiting times.
73 patients are waiting on trolleys at the hospital, with over 100 patients already presenting today, while 235 attended yesterday
In addition to these pressures, the hospital is treating over 30 patients with respiratory illnesses including flu, COVID-19 and RSV, with one ward managing an outbreak of COVID-19.
Hospital Manager Chris Kane says the hospital is ‘under significant pressure at the moment’, and is requesting people only attend if it is an emergency situation
The statement also says people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority, and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer.
