UHG issues public advisory amid high level of flu cases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway is experiencing a sharp rise in flu cases – and is asking the public to be mindful when visiting.

Those with symptoms like cough, sore throat, fever, blocked nose, aches and pains, fatigue or gastrointestinal symptoms are asked to not visit at this time.

For those who must attend, they’re asked to follow good practice in the best interests of patients and staff.

They include wearing a mask, regular use of alcohol hand gel, not using patients toilets or en-suites, and practicing good cough and sneeze etiquette.