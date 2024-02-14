UHG issues advisory over very long wait times at Emergency Department
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
UHG has issued an advisory notice that patients who attend the ED for non-urgent treatment will be waiting a very long time to be seen.
The hospital is under pressure again this week, with more than 250 attendances yesterday and almost 60 people on trolleys.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The situation remains unchanged today, with a large number of attendances as of this morning, and more than 60 patients without a bed.
UHG is asking that people attend their GP or out of hours service in the first instance if at all possible, or the Roscommon Injury Unit between 8am and 8pm.
But it’s also given an assurance that people who genuinely require emergency care are encouraged to attend, and they will be prioritised.
The post UHG issues advisory over very long wait times at Emergency Department appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
New 50 bed block at Portiuncula Hospital to open by end of summer
It’s expected a new 50 bed block at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe will be opened by t...
Boil water notice lifted on Carna Kilkerian public water supply
A boil water notice on the Carna Kilkeiran public water supply has been lifted with immediate eff...
Galway Minister receives approval for Oireachtas committee to consider recommendations of Citizens Assembly on drug use
Local TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton has received cabinet approval to create a specia...
Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening
Food delivery drivers in Galway are set to go on strike this evening as part of an international ...
Creatives invited to industry workshops in city next week
Artists in the creative industry are invited to attend workshops in the city next week The series...
Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday
It’s been confirmed that the school bus to Oughterard will resume next Monday February 19th...
Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city
Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway c...
Emergency works to underway on Oranmore dual carriageway this morning
Emergency works are to get underway on the Oranmore dual carriageway this morning. The wire rope ...
Council meeting hears flood gates won’t prevent future devastating floods in Clarinbridge
A meeting of Loughrea area councilllors has heard that flood gates would not prevent future devas...