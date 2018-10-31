UHG is second worst hospital in country for overcrowding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – October has been one of the worst months on record for overcrowding at University Hospital Galway.

The hospital in Newcastle ranks second on a list of hospitals with the highest number of patients who had to wait on trolleys, compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

There were 716 people on trolleys at UHG over the past month, compared to the Mater in Dublin and 647 in Cork.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…