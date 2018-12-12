UHG has country’s highest number of people waiting for a bed

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has the highest number of people in the country waiting on trolleys today
57 people are waiting for a bed, followed by University Hospital Limerick with 47.
Nationally, 558 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley Watch.

