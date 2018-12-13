Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has the highest number of people in the country waiting on trolleys today for the second day in a row.
55 people are waiting for a bed, followed by University Hospital Limerick with 41.
Nationally, 460 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley Watch.
UHG has country’s highest number of people on trolleys for second day in a row
