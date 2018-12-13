UHG has country’s highest number of people on trolleys for second day in a row

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has the highest number of people in the country waiting on trolleys today for the second day in a row.
55 people are waiting for a bed, followed by University Hospital Limerick with 41.
Nationally, 460 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley Watch.

