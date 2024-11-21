UHG first hospital in country to use new ground-breaking heart valve

University Hospital Galway has become the first hospital in the country to use a new groundbreaking Biological Aortic Heart Valve.

Medtronic has designed the improved Avalus Ultra valve to help improve the quality of life of cardiac patients.

Surgical aortic valve replacement involves taking over the original valve’s function to enable oxygen-rich blood to flow efficiently out of the heart.

Noel O’Brien of Tynagh in County Galway was the first patient to undergo the implant surgery in October.

Professor Alan Soo carried out the surgery at UHG, and he explains how it improves patients’ lives.