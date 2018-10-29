UHG Family Room provides precious respite for relatives

The mother of a young Galway man currently undergoing treatment for cancer has spoken of how the newly opened Family Room at UHG had become her home away from home.

The room is on the Corrib Ward, the dedicated oncology ward which opened in the new 75-bed hospital block last year.

It is the second such facility to be funded by Cancer Care West, providing a peaceful haven where families of patients with cancer can rest, relax, meet with friends and medical staff and if necessary, stay overnight.

Carmel Kelly, from Gort, whose 21 year old son is a patient on the Corrib Ward said she had been using the Family Room for the last eight weeks since her son was admitted.

“The minute I was shown the room, I was overwhelmed with emotions,” she said.

“I have used this room every day and night where we have sat, talked, cried, had the tea and coffee, heated food and even slept. It’s my safe haven; it’s my home from home,” she said.

Mrs Kelly was speaking at the official opening of the Family Room last week, where Cancer Care West CEO Richie Flaherty said that the facility aims to ‘provide a place of comfort and restfulness for those coping with the stresses and trauma of seeing a family member being treated for cancer in a hospital that might be many miles away from home’.

“We know that in the past relatives of cancer patients, especially parents of young children who were receiving treatment, had to sit on chairs in crowded wards or in corridors for days and nights at a time which was far from ideal,” he said.

“We have long recognised the need for such a space and the feedback already from staff in the ward is that it is being heavily used and a vital addition to the facilities offered to families,” he added.

The furnishings, which were tailor-made for the room, include leather reclining seats, tables, a pull-out couch along with a fridge, microwave and tea\coffee making facilities.

UHG General Manager Chris Kane said that the provision of the second room was largely down to the hugely positive feedback from families to the similar facility on the Claddagh Ward.

“This new family room makes a huge difference to families, particularly those who have to travel distances or whose loved ones are facing a long hospital stay. We are very appreciative of the on-going support from Cancer Care West,” she said.