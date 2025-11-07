UHG extremely busy with high attendances in the Emergency Department

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

UHG is extremely busy today with high attendances in the Emergency Department and a high level of admissions.

Yesterday, 274 people attended A&E and this increased activity is expected to continue over the weekend.

All available beds in the hospital are in use and patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward.

The hospital is implementing all possible measures to improve patient flow and reduce delays.

Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home.

UHG is also asking the public to consider all available healthcare options before attending.

Everyone who presents will be treated, with priority given to those who are seriously ill or injured.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing some elective procedures.

Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised and patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.