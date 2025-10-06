UHG extremely busy with COVID-19 outbreaks and long wait times in A&E

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway is extremely busy with COVID-19 outbreaks on two wards and long wait times in the Emergency Department.

Over the weekend 420 people attended A&E and according to INMO figures 49 people are waiting on a bed today.

All available beds in the hospital are in use and patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to a bed on a ward.

Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Some elective procedures are being cancelled, with priority given to urgent and time-sensitive cases.

Patients are being contacted directly if their UHG procedure is being postponed.

The HSE says people who do require emergency care are encouraged to attend EDs where they will be prioritised.