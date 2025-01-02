UHG ends 2024 with record overcrowding reaching almost 11,000 patients

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has ended 2024 with a record overcrowding figure.

Just shy of 11,000 patients were left on trolleys throughout the year at UHG – the highest ever end of year figure.

While Portiuncula Hospital has been experiencing abnormally high trolley numbers over the past week, its end of year figure has improved on previous years.

UHG was the third-most overcrowded hospital last year, coming in behind University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital.

10,983 patients were left waiting for a bed at UHG at some point last year.

Meanwhile, record overcrowding was also seen in Limerick, with 23,203 patients left on trolleys, and Cork with 13,162 patients awaiting a bed there in 2024.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe saw a dip in trolley figures, compared to the previous three years, with 1,622 patients on trolleys last year.

But, the hospital did end the year under extreme pressure, finding its way into the top overcrowded hospitals in the past week.

And today there are 37 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital, while there are 42 awaiting a bed at UHG.