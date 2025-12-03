  • Services

UHG Emergency Department staff balloted for industrial action over unsafe conditions

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The INMO has begun a ballot of staff at the UHG Emergency Department over ‘untenable’ workloads and unsafe conditions

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says that since July the HSE has failed to take the staffing deficits in the ED seriously.

The union says a combination of staff retention, lacklustre recruitment campaigns and unfilled positions has left the department in a dangerous situation.

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty says that patient safety is being put at risk.

