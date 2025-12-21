UHG ED wins bronze accreditation for commitment to the environment

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
The Emergency Department at University Hospital Galway has been awarded Bronze Accreditation in the Royal College of Emergency Medicine GreenED initiative – recognising the team’s commitment to environmental responsibility and innovative waste-reduction practices in one of the hospital’s busiest clinical areas.
GreenED is an RCEM initiative which aims to measure and reduce the environmental impact in the ED.
This is the first sustainability framework developed specifically for secondary-care settings and aims to reduce the carbon emissions of a department through sustainable and cost-saving practices, whilst maintaining or improving patient care.
It provides a structured set of evidence-based actions, organised into bronze, silver and gold levels, along with the supporting guidance and resources needed to implement and achieve them.
The ED at University Hospital Galway alongside the ED at Mayo University Hospital, are among the first emergency departments in Ireland to receive this prestigious accreditation.
The department now looks forward to building on this success as it works toward achieving Silver and ultimately Gold status.
James Foley, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at University Hospital Galway said that the achievement reflected what he called a truly inclusive, multi-disciplinary effort across the department.
“Our team has embraced innovation and sustainability and these changes have not only reduced waste and improved efficiency but have also supported more patient-centred care,” he said.
Key initiatives implemented over the past year include reducing unnecessary blood tests; improving recycling systems and appropriate bin use; implementing staff training programme; transitioning to 100% recycled paper and rolling out waste-reduction strategies.
Callum Swift, SpR in Emergency Medicine and lead for the Galway ED Sustainability initiative said they were ‘absolutely delighted’ to receive this recognition.
“Working in such a fast-paced environment, sustainability can be challenging but our team has shown that even small changes make a major difference. This award reflects the dedication and collective effort of everyone involved,” he said.
Chris Kane, Hospital Manager at Galway University Hospitals praised the achievement.
“This bronze medal demonstrates the commitment of UHG’s Emergency Department to creating a more environmentally conscious healthcare system,” she said.
“We are proud of the team for leading by example and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable future for our hospital and community,” she added.
Pictured: GreenED initiative at University Hospital Galway, from left: Conor O’ Donovan, Senior House Officer; Naeem Akbar, Registrar; Laura Heffernan, Consultant; James Foley, Consultant; Prof. James Binchy, Consultant; Elaine Mulchrone, Clinical Nurse Facilitator; Mishal Khan, Consultant; Sunitha Soman, Staff Nurse; Marianbee Mohammed, Staff Nurse; Sandeep Kumar, Clinical Nurse Manger 1; Kerryn Futcher, Senior House Officer; Maurice Herlihy, Senior House Officer; Niall Owens, Consultant; and John O’Donnell, Consultant.
