UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital today

University Hospital Galway is the second most overcrowded in the country today.

51 patients are waiting for a bed at UHG, second only to Limerick University Hospital with 82.





Nationally, 475 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning.

The figures are compiled by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

