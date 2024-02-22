UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital for second time this week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
University Hospital Galway is the country’s second most overcrowded hospital for the second time this week
62 people are on trolleys at the city facility, awaiting a bed
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 93 patients on trolleys.
Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that across the country 488 people are waiting for beds
Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has no trolleys in operation today
The post UHG country’s second most overcrowded hospital for second time this week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West
A study carried out at University of Galway shows a decline in wellbeing and mental health among ...
Major step forward for long-awaited masterplan for Kingston in Knocknacarra
There’s been a major step forward in the long-awaited masterplan for the Kingston area in K...
Platform94 in Mervue set to officially open major extension
Platform94 in Mervue – formerly Galway Technology Centre – is set to officially open ...
Galway County Council becomes second local authority to launch online pre-planning enquiry system
Galway County Council has become the second local authority to launch an online pre-planning enqu...
Gardaí renew public appeal for help in finding missing teen from Tuam
Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager...
Leading Hollywood men rocking the John Travolta look
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara What is going on with men and their cleavage...
Nothing wrong with being the boss in the sunset years of life
Country Living with Francis Farragher THERE are those of us in little glasshouses who most of ...
A very sluggish start to fertiliser sales across the west
OUR prolonged spell of wet weather has not only saturated our soils but it has also dampened any ...
School aims to entice family into area – with rent-free home
A Gaelscoil in the Galway Gaeltacht will offer a home rent-free for a year to a family with child...