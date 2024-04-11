UHG country’s most overcrowded hospital today
UHG is the country’s most overcrowded hospital today
72 patients are waiting on trolleys at the Newcastle facility, which has been under beds pressure since Monday
It’s followed by 68 on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick, and 60 at Cork University Hospital.
Figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 476 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country this afternoon
In Portiuncula Hospital, 8 people are waiting for a bed
