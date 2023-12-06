UHG clerical and admin staff protest over recruitment ban

A good turnout of clerical and admin staff have been protesting outside University Hospital Galway this afternoon

It’s one of a series of protests taking place across the country today and tomorrow, with staff demanding a halt to a HSE ban on recruitment





Padraig Mulligan of FORSA says it’s an absolute disgrace – and it’s patients who are suffering.

