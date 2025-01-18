UHG becomes first public hospital to employ innovative cardiac procedure

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
University Hospital Galway has become the first public hospital in the country to employ the ‘Convergent Procedure’, a ground-breaking approach for treating atrial fibrillation (Afib), putting it at the pinnacle of heart surgery.
And Galway city resident, Sean Rankin, made his own little piece of history as the first patient to undergo the Convergent Procedure, which was carried out by Professor Alan Soo, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Dr Stephen Tuohy, Consultant Cardiac Electrophysiologist at UHG.
Sean who had been suffering from atrial fibrillation for many years revealed that he sought treatment for his condition following the success of his lung cancer surgery with Professor Soo.
“I’m doing very well and I am very pleased with the way everything went,” said Sean, who lives in Newcastle close to UHG.
“I’d like to express my since appreciation to Professor Alan Soo, Dr Stephen Tuohy and my GP Dr Richie Baggott for everything they’ve done for me. This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to the future,” he added.
Atrial fibrillation affects more than one to two per cent of the population but with increasing incidence in the over 65s – and if left untreated, can lead to blood clots, stoke, heart failure and other heart-relation complications.
Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon Professor Alan Soo explained that Afib is a condition where your heart beats irregularly (arrhythmia), usually much faster than normal and this is caused by disruptions in the electrical signals that regulate your heart, making it harder for the upper and lower chambers of the heart to work together.
“While medication or catheter ablation can successfully treat Afib, some patients’ symptoms recur or worsen,” he said.
“Now with the convergent procedure, such patients’ have another treatment option allowing for minimal discomfort, lower risk of complications, faster recovery time and a shorter hospital stay.
“This minimally invasive procedure is a game changer for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and we are delighted to be the first public hospital in Ireland to offer this surgical procedure for patients with atrial fibrillation,” he added.
The procedure is performed by a Cardiothoracic Surgeon and a Cardiac Electrophysiologist, whereby radiofrequency energy is used to make ablations, or small lesions/burns on the heart that will effectively block the irregular electrical signals or heartbeat and it is one of the most effective surgical techniques in treating individuals with persistent atrial fibrillation.
“This is a first for University Hospital Galway, and we welcome this new treatment option for patients. It will significantly improve the patient experience, and we are delighted to have debuted this innovation here in Galway,” added Hospital Manager Chris Kane.
Pictured: Professor Alan Soo, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at University Hospital Galway with patient Sean Rankin from Newcastle in Galway City. Sean was the first patient to undergo the ‘Convergent Procedure’ at University Hospital Galway.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
New volunteers take to the water as Galway RNLI unveils latest crew members
Nine new volunteer crew with Galway RNLI recently donned their drysuits for the first time and to...
Unmask an enchanting evening of mystique this Valentine’s weekend
It’s time to dust off your best clobber – and mask – as the Nationa Breast Cancer Research Instit...
Garda Drugs Unit seizes cannabis, cocaine and cash in Gort
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí have seized €20,000 worth of cannabis, around ...
Over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists at UHG
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are over 11 thousand patients on waiting lists ...
Developer seeks time extension to complete final block in Bonham Quay office development
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe developer of the Bonham Quay office development a...
Councillor labels €1m cost of removing damaging weed from city housing development site a 'joke'
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor has labelled the €1m cost of removi...
Kids explain what's wrong with their teddies at annual Teddy Bear Hospital
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM You may not be aware - but a very special hospital h...
Plan for South Galway Flood Relief Scheme to be submitted to OPW by end of February
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt's expected plans for the South Galway Flood Relief...
Midlands NorthWest MEP calls for EU expert group on livestock
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands North West MEP Maria Walsh is calling for th...