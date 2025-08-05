  • Services

UHG achieves global breakthrough in treatment of damaged veins

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

University Hospital Galway has achieved a global breakthrough in the treatment of complex damaged veins.

It’s the first hospital in the world to trial a revolutionary new catheter device to treat previously stented veins that fail to return blood efficiently to the heart.

It’s known as the Recana Thrombectomy Catheter System, developed by California-based InterVene.

The trial was carried out on a Donegal woman who’s had repeated stent failures in a leg vein, leading to difficulty walking even short distances.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Consultant Radiologist Professor Gerry O’ Sullivan said this new approach seems to have worked very well

