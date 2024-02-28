UG SU President slams accommodation provider for ‘scandalous’ price increases
University of Galway’s Students’ Union President is slamming a private student accommodation provider in the city for its ‘scandalous’ price increases.
Those staying at Hubble Living’s rooms on the Headford Road are facing a minimum yearly increase of 2,500 euro – a 30 per cent increase on the year before.
It means students booking accommodation with the provider for the upcoming academic year will be hit with a rental bill of €11,045 for a 39 weeks stay.
SU President, Dean Kenny, says already under pressure students are going to struggle to pay the fees:
