UG SU President slams accommodation provider for ‘scandalous’ price increases

Published:

University of Galway’s Students’ Union President is slamming a private student accommodation provider in the city for its ‘scandalous’ price increases.

Those staying at Hubble Living’s rooms on the Headford Road are facing a minimum yearly increase of 2,500 euro – a 30 per cent increase on the year before.


It means students booking accommodation with the provider for the upcoming academic year will be hit with a rental bill of €11,045 for a 39 weeks stay.

SU President, Dean Kenny, says already under pressure students are going to struggle to pay the fees:

 

The post UG SU President slams accommodation provider for ‘scandalous’ price increases appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

