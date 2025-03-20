UG study uses gamma rays to create more accurate maps of peatlands nationwide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A study led by University of Galway has used gamma rays to create more accurate maps of peatlands nationwide.

Gamma Rays are invisible, high-energy photons released during natural radioactive decay of material in rocks and soils.

Peat soils have a unique ability to block this type of naturally occurring radiation.

Using a special sensor on a Tellus survey aircraft, the research team has now created a more accurate map of peaty soils across the country.