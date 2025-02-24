  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

UG study reveals high rates of drug resistant superbugs in urban swans

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

UG study reveals high rates of drug resistant superbugs in urban swans
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A study carried out at university of Galway has reveals swans in urban areas have high rates of drug resistant “superbugs”.

It looked at swans in the Greater Dublin and Co. Kildare area.

The findings of the Wild AMR study are simple.

Swans in these areas often carry antimicrobial resistant bacteria in their guts, and it’s very similar to those that cause difficult to treat infections in people.

Of the samples taken from 17 swans, 11 were positive for one or more so-called “superbugs”, with 35 strains detected overall.

The most common type is multi-drug resistant E.Coli and some strains are resistant to last-resort antibiotics.

Researchers say it’s likely the high rates of detection in these urban areas is linked with human pollution of their habitat, such as treated and untreated wastewater.

They add the findings suggest swans may be an under-recognised pathway for the spread of drug-resistant bacteria.

More like this:
no_space
Pop-up pool in Ballinderreen facing funding obstacles

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planned pop-up pool for South Galway is facing obst...

no_space
Refusal of plans to demolish and replace home in Tuam town with apartment block

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty planners have refused plans to demolish a home...

no_space
Green light for expansion of accommodation at Wildlands Moycullen

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty planners have given the green light for a majo...

no_space
Councillors looking to summon ESB and Eir to County Hall for questioning over Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCouncillors are looking to summon the ESB and Eir to ...

no_space
Galway city and county rents rising faster than national average

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRent prices in Galway city and county are rising fast...

no_space
Thousands turn out in tribute to three-time All-Star and community stalwart

The massive turnout for the funeral of legendary Galway hurler Michael Coleman heard the chief ce...

no_space
Red Cross plays critical role in Storm response

The Irish Red Cross has chronicled the key role it played in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn – carry...

no_space
Community rallies to the cause after Éowyn

It’s in times of trouble that communities show their true colours – and that was clearly the case...

no_space
Éamon Ó Cuív receives Gradam an Uachtaráin at Conradh na Gaeilge Ard Fheis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMIt was a night of celebration for Éamon Ó Cuív as he ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up