A University of Galway study has found that a Train-the-Trainer” approach has the potential to vastly improve farm safety adoption and culture.

This was a key finding of a PHD study conducted by Dr Aswathi Surendran at the School of Psychology.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Study was completed as a component of the Teagasc Be Safe Behavioural Farm Safety research project, funded by the Department of Agriculture.

Over the decade to 2023, farm vehicles caused 44% of all farm fatalities, with vehicle speed and visibility due to blind spots being a major contributory factor.

The study finds that farmer knowledge of these aspects of farm vehicle use is crucial to cut farm workplace fatality levels.

The post UG Study recommends “Train the trainer” approach to Improve culture of Farm Safety appeared first on Galway Bay FM.