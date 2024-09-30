UG study links high coffee and fizzy drink intake with significantly increased stroke risk
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
A study at University of Galway has found that more then 4 cups of coffee a day increases risk of stroke by 33 percent.
Other items with a considerably higher risk factor are fizzy drinks and fruit juices – while black tea was found to be highly beneficial.
This research analysed various studies carried out under the umbrella of the international research project INTERSTROKE, to form an overall picture.
It was co-led by University of Galway and McMaster University Canada, in collaboration with a network of global researchers.
One of the biggest risk factors is coffee consumption – with more than four cups of coffee a day increasing your stroke risk by a third.
When it comes to fizzy drinks, the risk jumps by over 20 percent, and increases sharply with more than twice a day – for both full-sugar and diet versions.
Fruit juice drinks were also identified as a major risk factor for brain bleed stroke, especially for those who drink two or more a day.
Meanwhile, when it comes to reducing risk, drinking more than 7 cups of water a day was linked with lower odds of stroke caused by a clot.
And drinking several cups of black or green tea was found to have a big impact, reducing risk by up to 30 percent.
